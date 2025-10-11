Greg O’Shea and new wife Jeanni Mulder jet off on honeymoon to meaningful location ‘where it all began’

Greg O’Shea and his new wife Jeanni Mulder have jetted off on their honeymoon to a meaningful location “where it all began”.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin on Monday, where they were joined by a small group of their closest family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the newlyweds shared their travel journey to Bali for their honeymoon, which holds a special place in their hearts.

After touching down in Bali, Jeanni shared a photo of their hotel room, and revealed to her followers: “A long journey but we made it to where it all began.”

“Incase you didn’t know how Greg and I met – long story short, I met two Irish girls in Bali who told me about Greg and said I should DM him, and I did, but he was in Dublin,” she explained.

“So we chatted and Facetimed for about two months before I met him in Dublin. And here we are, his first time in Bali,” Jeanni added.

Greg reposted Jeanni’s story, and added the caption: “True story.”

The South African model then shared the first DM she sent him, which said: “Been spending time with my new Irish friends and they said we would get along, so here is me saying hi.”

Greg then replied: “Hello there, aren’t you just a ray of sunshine.”

Jeanni captioned the post: “Full circle moment being married & back in Bali.”

Greg also shared her post and wrote: “Proof of why life is short and you should just shoot your shot. @jeannioshea pulled the hell out of me.”

The couple had originally considered a large, traditional wedding.

However, they soon realised that bringing together families from Ireland and South Africa would be both complicated and costly.

Instead, they plan to celebrate twice: the first was in Dublin with Greg’s family, and then in South Africa next year for Jeanni’s loved ones.

Speaking to RSVP recently, Greg explained: “We were tossing and turning between doing a big massive wedding that everyone does, but then we got a slap of reality because Jeanni’s family are all in South Africa and it is not easy to just get them to fly to Ireland.”

“And vice versa with my family going there, not to mention the cost of it. We have decided to flip the script and go for something more intimate, we are keeping the wedding very small with the Irish contingent.

“We will go to South Africa for another celebration next year. Both will be close family and friends. We are really excited to keep things small so we have time with each other and time with our guests.”

“If there are 200 people there you are not getting time with everyone as bride and groom. This will be the first celebration of my immediate family and her immediate family in one space.“

The couple also said they wanted to keep their wedding celebrations intimate in order to spend more money on their honeymoon.