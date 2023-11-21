Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster bid emotional farewell to The Six O’Clock Show

Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster bid an emotional farewell to The Six O’Clock Show on Tuesday evening.

During their final broadcast, Karen gave an emotional tribute to her co-host: “I just want to say, I’ve had a ropey year and a half with all of the personal stuff going on and you’ve been the best person to come into over the last year, so thank you.”

Karen continued: “Thank you so much to Devine to Mary, to all your team there for giving me a lovely dress to wear all the time, I would have been lost without you.”

“To all the crew on the floor, you’re amazing at your job, to the people who do the prep, honestly this is the easiest job I’ve had in 20 years, because they work so hard at what they do and make us look good, and all the guests and the viewers, thank you so much you’re always so so kind.”

“I’m going to miss it so much,” exclaimed an emotional Karen.

Greg announced: “I’m not going to get too sappy, because I don’t want to cry on live TV, but honestly it’s been such an honour having you for your last year, you’ve had such amazing presenters… and you’ve honestly brought me on so far, I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I’ve you to thank.”

“Honestly you’ve trained me up so much and her patience guys, she’s the best teacher and I’m really going to miss you, honestly it’s going to be tough.”

“And to the team behind the camera… they do everything and we just stroll in here and present the show.”

“Thank you so much guys,” Greg added.

Karen announced her departure from The Six O’Clock Show on November 13, after two years at the show’s helm.

The mum-of-three told her Instagram followers at the time: “Even though I’ve been thinking about this for months, now that I’ve said it on air, it’s all starting to feel real 🫣.”

“I’m finishing up on @sixoclockshow next week for the simple reason that I just need to be home more with my family in the evenings.”

“I have had a ball presenting this show for over two years, and I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful production team, producers, gallery crew and of course my work bestie Greg 😉.”

“Truthfully the only downside to The Six O’Clock show, is that it’s on at 6 O’Clock! And that’s simply a time where I need to be at home, rather than in the studio.”

“But I’ll always be around to mind the mothership should the team need me to jump back into the hotseat.”

“Thank you for tuning in and for all the lovely comments I get when I’m out and about.”

“I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching the show as a fan, just like I did before,” Karen continued.

“But for now, it’s time to hand over the baton and start the next chapter. But not just yet, I’ve a few shows in me still 🙌.”

Although she wished her “work bestie” the best of luck for his future on The Six O’Clock Show, Greg soon followed Karen’s suit and announced his shock departure from the show.

On November 17, the Love Island winner, who recently celebrated one year at the show’s helm, told his Instagram followers: “I’ve had such a wonderful time over the past year presenting in this seat.”

“The learnings I’ve taken are invaluable, and I’m so appreciative to the women I had the pleasure of presenting alongside.”

“@karenkostertv, @grainne_seoigetv , @zeinabofficial , @fionnualajay have been my TV sisters and we had so much craic together ❤️.”

“From interviewing icons such as President Mary Robinson and superstar celebrities like Gok Wan, to doing FRIENDS dance routines live on TV, there has never been a dull moment,” Greg continued.

“A massive thank you to everyone in the team behind the camera because without you all there literally wouldn’t be a show.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new vision for the @sixoclockshow and whatever crazy adventure the future has in store for me next ✌️.”