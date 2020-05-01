Greg O’Shea admits online hate could have sent him down ‘a very bad path’ after Love Island

The reality star has opened up about dealing with online trolls

Greg O’Shea has admitted online hate could have sent him down “a very bad path” after Love Island.

Speaking on Ireland AM, the 25-year-old said life was “absolute madness” after he won Love Island with Amber Gill last summer.

“Obviously when I first came out it was just crazy because millions of people were just watching my every step, but as I’ve gotten further away from it I’ve kind of dealt with it all a bit better,” he said.

“It’s complete madness and people feel in some way that they own you and that you owe them something.”

“Even yesterday I was live on Instagram and people were still giving me comments and giving me their opinions on what they think about me and all that stuff,” he continued.

“There’s a lot of positives that have come from it…. but then there’s also a lot of negative.”

Thankfully Greg has good people around him that help him deal with online criticism.

He said: “If I was in any way inclined to think that way, it could’ve sent me down a very bad path… but I have a lot of good friends and family around me so I can kind of laugh it off and shrug it off.”

“But some people really need to watch what they’re saying online. It’s crazy like.”

