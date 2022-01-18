Greg O’Shea admits he regrets buying his ex-girlfriend ‘expensive gifts’

Greg O’Shea has admitted he regrets buying his ex-girlfriend “expensive gifts”.

The Irish rugby star shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2019 alongside Amber Gill, who he split the £50,000 prize money with.

The Limerick native has since landed a number of lucrative brand deals, earning between 60 and 100 grand last year.

Greg, who recently split from Kate Hutchins, opened up about his spending in a new interview with The Irish Times.

The 26-year-old said: “I don’t buy myself anything fancy or expensive. I always buy my girlfriends really expensive stuff, stupidly, but I never spend on myself. I even have my Love Island money sitting in a savings account.”

“I bought a lot of expensive gifts for my ex-girlfriend. I bought her a lot of designer stuff and took us away on trips. It was more to make her happy, and it was a bad idea in hindsight.”

He continued: “I went to Dubai and stayed in a five-star resort that cost me a small fortune. I went to Paris and stayed in a five-star hotel and did dinner on the River Seine and all that kind of stuff. I went to Mykonos and did a five-star resort there as well.”

“If I go on a date with girls they always expect me to pay, and I will initially because I asked them on the date, but it gets to a stage where it’s like, right, it’s the 21st century, you’re making more money than me.”

It comes after Greg confirmed his split from British influencer Kate after two years of dating.

He told RSVP Live earlier this month: “I am single as of the last couple of weeks. It is the way that things have panned out for me.”

“I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together. But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life.”

“We had to make the mature decision to walk away from each other even though it was heartbreaking. Life gets in the way sometimes.”

Greg added: “It was very amicable, there was no anger. We want different things in life right now, she wants to put all her effort into work and I want to be closer to someone.”

“We didn’t want to live in the same place. And there was no point forcing something because we would have ended up resenting each other.”

Explaining why he never went public with Kate in their two years together, Greg told the Daily Mirror: “The reason why I didn’t go public with my last girlfriend was because I was never 100% sure.”

“With things like that, you kind of want to be 100% sure privately in the relationship, behind closed doors and when you’re both alone before you let millions of people in,” he explained.

“I think you have to be so sure about this person. And so does your family and you friends.”

“You should be ridiculously madly in love with one another and spend so much time together and then you can solidify the relationship and feel secure enough to let millions of people on social media it on it.”

“It never got to that stage to be honest,” Greg confessed. “I was mad about her, she was one of the loveliest people I have ever met in my life but we are both in just completely different parts of our lives right now.”

“Whereas she just wants to focus on work, I’m much more of a lad who wants to have fun and travel and live a life that’s more than just work.”

“So unfortunately, we kind of just had to walk away from one another. I am heartbroken over it but I would have been miserable as well trying to force something that wasn’t right.”