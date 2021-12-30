Grainne Seoige shares stunning snaps from her wedding day to mark second anniversary

Grainne Seoige has shared some stunning snaps from her wedding day, to mark two years since she tied the knot.

The TV presenter and her husband Leon Jordaan married at the Cliff at Lyons hotel in Co. Kildare in December 2019.

Taking to Instagram on their second wedding anniversary, the 47-year-old shared details about their special day alongside some sweet photos from the occasion.

Grainne wrote: “Two years ago, weeks before the world changed we celebrated our wedding and some extraordinarily talented people made our big day a dream from start to finish.”

“Our photos by Shane @aspect.photography and video by the team @dreamcatcher.films captured all special the moments and made sure we didn’t miss a minute of fun.”

“My gown, inspired by my Aran island heritage and stitched with a million scintillating beads was custom designed by my great friend @dononeilldesign and his darling husband @fleurdepascalny made sure my veil was perfect before I set off down the aisle.”

“Lorcan from @ab_fab_flowers gave me the winter greenery feel I wanted and more – even adding baby proteas (the national flower of South Africa to the bouquet) to honour my new husband,” she continued.

“My hair and makeup by @kenboylanmakeupplay and @niamheoc_hairstylist was a ‘no trial’ dream. They are so talented and lovely – I really felt my best.”

“MC duties were performed by the debonair @donegalnoel who welcomed our friends and family who had traveled from the other side of the world with great warmth and humour.

“We shared a stunning hand-painted cake with our guests created by @miscellanycakes – truly scrumptious! The music from the first note of the ceremony to the last beat of the band was outstanding.”

“Shane McGrath from @harlequin.band went all out for us and traditional flute player @ericcunninghams & harpist aileenkennedy1@gmail.com gave our ceremony that ethereal Gaelic touch we wanted.”

Grainne added: “And finally the wonderful @sdshandunne celebrated our ceremony. She guided us through in front of our nearest and dearest with grace and eloquence I custom designed our own wedding jewellery…”

“From our wedding bands to my diamond set hoop earrings with green tourmaline and fancy cut diamond charm drops and Leon’s South African Kudu and Irish red deer cufflinks.”

“We’re so grateful to everyone who was there on the day and helped us celebrate.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh. Grá mór, Gráinne and Leon.”

The couple, who run a diamond business together, lived in Leon’s native South Africa for years before they moved back to Ireland last year.

Grainne is now gearing up to take part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars in January.