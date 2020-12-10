Grainne Seoige reveals she’s moved back to Ireland after years living in South Africa

Grainne Seoige has revealed she’s officially moved back to Ireland.

Over the past few years, the TV presenter has lived in Pretoria, South Africa with her husband Leon Jordaan – where they set up her diamond jewellery business.

However, the Galway native decided to return to her home country this year, so she could be closer to her family.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Grainne said: “Leon lost his dad last year and it has been a really strange year this year, as well all know.”

The 47-year-old said they decided to move after Leon reminded her that “we only have a certain time with our families”.

Grainne said: “We will isolate ten miles from their house, instead of the other side of the world.”

“At least I know I am in the same country and when the vaccines comes around I will be straight out to Spiddle for a cup of tea.”

The news comes almost one year after Grainne and Leon hosted their wedding in Co. Kildare on December 28th, 2019.

The couple celebrated their nuptials at the lavish Cliff at Lyons hotel, and Grainne stunned in a custom gown on the day, designed by her pal Don O’Neill.

Speaking about their wedding day, Grainne said: “I, myself, cannot believe that a year has passed. This time last year we were putting our finishing touches to everything and putting together table plans.”

“This year has been a year and decade all in one, a shapeless year that feels like it has gone on for 100 years. It already feels like we are on our fifth anniversary, rather than our first.”