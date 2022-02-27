Gráinne Seoige has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars after dance-off

Gráinne Seoige has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish presenter and her pro dancing partner John Nolan faced rugby star Jordan Conroy and his partner Salome Chachua in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The three judges chose to save Jordan and Salome, meaning Gráinne and John were sent home from the competition.

Nicolas Roche was missing from this week’s show after testing positive for Covid-19. Last week, Missy Keating was sent home from the show after the first dance-off of the season. Jockey Nina Carberry, presenter Gráinne Seoige, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody and Love Island star Matthew MacNabb are still in the competition. Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.