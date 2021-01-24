The model re-registered as a nurse last year amid the pandemic

Grainne Gallanagh returns to work on the frontline following Covid-19 battle

Grainne Gallanagh has returned to work on the frontline following her battle with Covid-19.

The former Miss Universe bravely returned to work as a nurse last year amid the pandemic, before testing positive for the virus on New Year’s Eve.

After quarantining with her family in Buncrana, Co Donegal, the 25-year-old finally returned to work on Sunday.

Sharing a photo in her scrubs to Instagram, Grainne wrote: “My first day back at work after catching covid.”

“I took my rollerblades in and whizzed around A&E showing my patients my tricks 🛼,” she joked.

“In all seriousness I was sick with nerves this morning, but made it 🙏 take care everyone 💙”.

Grainne added: “PS I was joking about the rollerblades, health and safety wouldn’t let me.”

Opening up about her diagnosis, Grainne told the Irish Independent earlier this month: “A close contact let us know they were positive and we knew Dad had been in contact, so we decided to restrict our movements.

“And then we got Dad’s test results on Christmas Eve, so we started to isolate as a family from then on.

“I got my positive test result on New Year’s Eve, so it hasn’t been the best Christmas holidays we have had.”

“Thankfully none of us are very ill. We have all been coughing and feeling tired and have flu-like symptoms,” the former Dancing With The Stars contestant shared.

“The fact that 2020 has been such a write-off, I thought 2021 was going to be my year but it hasn’t been the best start.

“Hopefully it will only get better from here,” she added.