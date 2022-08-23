Graham O Toole and Nathan O Reilly land brand new radio gig after leaving SPIN 1038

Graham O Toole and Nathan O Reilly have landed a brand new radio gig on FM104.

Following their shock departure from SPIN 1038 in June, the former Fully Charged breakfast show hosts will now present the new 104 DRIVE slot, airing weekdays from 3pm to 7pm.

The duo said: “We are unbelievably excited to be starting our new 104 DRIVE show soon on FM104. Not just because we are joining a station with such heritage, but also because breakfast radio has aged us terribly over the last 5 years – so much so our parents hardly recognise us!”

“We will bring the same energy to this new show as we did to breakfast, and offer something a little bit different for the Dublin drivetime.”

“As for what prizes we’ll be giving away, that’s up for debate. It could range from a car to a melted Snickers bar, the unpredictability is what makes it exciting. Chat to you again very soon,” they added.

The iconic Strawberry Alarm Clock will continue each morning with well-known voices Jim-Jim, Nobby, Crossy and their entertaining collection of characters and guests.

Workdays were made for music and FM104 favourite Ben Murray will host a new workday show each day from 10am.

Graham and Nathan will be followed each evening at 7pm by the FM104 Hit Mix with Tara Murray and we will round off each day with our new night-time show Switched On fronted by Louise Tighe.