The Irish presenter will host his final show on December 19

Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 replacement has been revealed.

Earlier this month, the Irish presenter announced he would be stepping away from the role after ten years hosting on Saturday mornings.

Graham will host his final show on December 19, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman set to take over.

Claudia made the announcement on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning, admitting she had “enormous shoes to fill”.

“I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked,” she confessed.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe.

“There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas added: “As Claudia is one of the UK’s best-loved entertainers and a firm favourite with our listeners, I’m over the moon that she’ll be bringing her enormous warmth and wit to Saturday mornings on Radio 2.”

Meanwhile Graham has landed a new gig at Virgin Radio, hosting shows on Saturdays and Sundays weekly.

“I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021,” Graham said of the news.

“I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on.

“Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started! Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?”