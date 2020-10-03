Graham Norton shares heartache after losing beloved dog during lockdown

The Irish presenter opened up about the devastation on Friday night's Late Late Show

Graham Norton has shared his heartache after losing his beloved dog Bailey during lockdown.

The Irish presenter was a guest on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, where he spoke to Ryan Tubridy about the “dramatic and awful” loss of his labradoodle.

“He was 15. He breathe his last in West Cork,” Graham revealed.

“He was Bailey the Bear, he had a lovely last day down drinking his fill out of the stream.”

“He was on his last legs, he wasn’t very mobile or anything,” he admitted.

“He had a seizure, and I took him up to the emergency place up in Cork and we said goodbye.”

“I was so glad we got him back here,” Graham added, referring to his hometown of West Cork.

“It was dramatic and awful and yet anyone who has done this knows, that moment when you get to give your dog that gift is kind … it’s kind of the greatest act of kindness you can do for that animal.”

