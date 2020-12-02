Graham Norton reveals star-studded lineup for New Year’s Eve show

The Irish presenter will be reeling in the new year with some famous faces

Graham Norton has revealed the star-studded lineup for his highly anticipate New Year’s Eve show.

The Irish presenter will be reeling in the new year with a host of famous faces on his hit BBC chat show.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt lead the lineup, as they chat to Graham about their new romantic drama ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’.

The upcoming film has been harshly criticised online, after the trailer featured some dodgy Irish accents.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks will also be on the NYE special show, as he promotes his upcoming western film ‘News of the World’.

The 63-year-old will star as war veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd in the flick, who embarks on a quest to take a young girl home to her family.

Actress Jessica Chastain is set to appear on the show to speak about her upcoming thriller ‘The 355’, despite the release date being pushed back to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Graham will chat to celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall about his new book ‘Eat Better Forever: 7 Ways to Transform Your Diet’, with comedian Nish Kumar also set to make an appearance.

Sophie Ellis-Bexter will be the musical performer on the night, and is set to sing ‘Crying At The Discotheque’.

Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Fry, Michael J. Fox, Jamie Oliver and Dolly Parton will all appear on this week’s show, airing on BBC One on Friday, December 4 at 10:45pm.