Graham Norton quits major BBC role after 10 years

The presenter has admitted he's "sad" to be stepping away from the role

Graham Norton has announced his decision to leave BBC Radio 2 – after 10 years hosting his own show on Saturday mornings.

The presenter will host his final show on December 19, but will continue fronting his weekly chat show on BBC One.

Graham said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.”

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.”

“Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home,” he added.

Graham took over the Saturday morning slot from Jonathan Ross, who left the BBC back in 2010.