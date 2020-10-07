The Irish presenter has chatted to countless celebs on the popular show

Graham Norton opens up about dealing with ‘assholes’ on his talk show

Graham Norton has opened up about dealing with “assholes” on his talk show.

The Irish presenter has hosted the hugely popular celebrity chat show The Graham Norton Show since 2007, which has seen him interview some of the biggest names in showbiz.

The 57-year-old spoke on The Blindboy Podcast about some of the show’s biggest divas, although he kept the celebrities’ identities anonymous.

“The thing I find about assholes on the show is I’m always quite forgiving if they are an asshole,” he said.

“I kind of think, nobody left school and decided: ‘I’m going to be a chat show guest’. People are something else – they’re actors, musicians, models, writers… whatever the hell they are.

“So if they’re awful on the show, I think: ‘Ok well we’ll never have you back, but I don’t hate you because you were awful on the show.’

“Weirdly, I am spared the asshole-ery mostly. It’s really the next day when I’m talking to people in the office that I discover the asshole-ery that went on.

“The people back stage can have a hard time,” Graham explained.

Speaking about one encounter with a diva celeb, Graham revealed: “There was one person, I won’t say who it was, but they had nine dressing rooms.

“This sounds made up,” he confessed, “Like how can that be true? How could one person need nine dressing rooms?

“We did notice, because that doesn’t happen every week.. and then somebody came running into the production office from their team saying: ‘We have a 911 situation.’

“We were like: ‘Really? What is it?’ and they responded: ‘We need another dressing room’.

Graham said that when asked why they needed a tenth dressing room, the team were told: “‘Oh they want to charge their mobile phone’. And that’s why they needed another dressing room.”

The Graham Norton Show returned to BBC One on Friday, October 2, and saw the host chat with Dolly Parton, Riz Ahmed, Rupert Everett, Lolly Adefope, and Sara Pascoe.

Róisín Murphy also appeared on the show to perform her single Murphy’s Law.

Ashley Banjo, Ewan McGregor, Shirley Ballas and Miley Cyrus will appear on this weeks show, airing at 10:45pm on Friday, October 9.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.