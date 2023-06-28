Graham Norton ‘lands six-figure deal’ to present popular TV show

Graham Norton is set to present a reboot of the popular quiz show Wheel of Fortune.

According to MailOnline, the Irish presenter landed a six-figure deal for the ITV gig.

The 60-year-old will host eight episodes of the show, as well as two celebrity specials, which are expected to air in 2024.

Speaking of his new role, Graham said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience.”

“My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Wheel of Fortune aired between 1988 and 2001 on ITV.

The game show is centred around a giant carnival wheel, as the contestants spin to win for a cash prize.

After securing a cash value, the contestants pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle, they win multiples of that amount.

As well as money, contestants can win prizes, but they could also lose everything if the wheel lands on “bankrupts”.

Wheel of Fortune spins its way back to ITV1 and ITVX. Graham Norton to host the legendary game show. @grahnort @WeAreWhisperTV @WheelFortuneUK . Details > https://t.co/57wzsDaZYH pic.twitter.com/lIOgGlvpAq — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) June 27, 2023

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing such a well-known and globally loved show to ITV primetime, and of course, to be working with the incredible Graham Norton, who we know will bring the show alive for contestants and audiences alike.”