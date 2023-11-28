Grace Dent breaks her silence after her shock exit from I’m A Celeb

Grace Dent has broken her silence after her shock exit from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

After viewers expressed concern for the MasterChef star, ITV revealed that the restaurant critic had left the show on Monday morning.

The 50-year-old spent just one week in the jungle.

In a statement, a spokesperson explained: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.”

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Now, Grace has broken her silence in a letter to her campmates on Monday night’s episode.

The star wrote: “My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.”

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.”

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent,” the star concluded.

Grace’s sudden exit comes after fans expressed concern for MasterChef star, claiming she looked “ill” on screen and should be seen by a doctor.

It’s understood the 50-year-old was “pushed to the brink” after facing a series of trials in the Scarena.

A source told The Sun: “Grace was having a tough time away from her family and struggled with the lack of sleep and good food.

“But more than anything she was really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials this year.

“The Scarena series meant the celebrities were all taking part in more challenges than ever and Grace had just had enough.”

During a previous episode, Grace also told campmate Josie Gibson she wanted to go home after being selected to participate in another challenge.

She told her co-star: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough.

“I’ve just completely, mentally gone. I just want to go home.”