We are so excited to watch it!

The Gossip Girl reboot finally hits Irish screens tonight.

The brand new series premiered on HBO Max in the US in July, but Irish fans have been unable to watch the teen drama – until now!

The series kicks off tonight, August 30, on RTÉ2 at 9:30pm.

The revival series largely focuses on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind plays ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno also plays ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”