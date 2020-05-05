Goss.ie readers pull out all the stops for #GossAFMetGala challenge

Goss.ie readers pulled out all the stops for our #GossAFMetGala competition.
We teamed up with top Irish hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, to host the ultimate virtual red carpet for what should have been the night of the Met Gala.
While the actual event was postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Goss.ie challenged readers to get glam and dress to the theme ‘About Time’, with one lucky reader walking away with Andrew’s full Primark collection, and a signed brush straight from his LA home.
Goss Boss Ali Ryan judged the competition, alongside Andrew and top LA makeup artist Ash K Holm.
Take a look at some of the amazing entries right here:
🌹Turning back TIME ⏰ to the Met Gala 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” which Alta Moda Couture 2017 Collection has strong Inspiration on the Red Carpet Head Piece was made by me in 2017 for a @vanityxmakeup shoot . Iconic makeup by @patmcgrathreal in the original picture – Instead of bare shoulders like was done then and like the @dolcegabbana Model I went with the puff Shoulders to try bring in a touch of Virginia Woolf who is a very big part of this years theme “About Time : Fashion and Duration “ and of this headpiece was durable enough fecked in the back of my wardrobe it deserves a second time out and proud . So here it is for the Met Gala 2020 with @goss.ie @itsalirose @ash_kholm @andrewfitzsimons PRODUCT LIST ON 3rd POST AS IT WONT FIT HERE 🌹🌹🌹 #plouise #motd #plouisemakeupacademy #plouiseacademy #plouisestudent #plouisebase #plouisestudent #plouisemakeup #plouisepro20 #teamcb #abh #thelist #zoeamondmakeup #zobeautyy #vanityxmakeupacademy #plouisearmy #prsearch #vanityxitec2017 #norvina #prsearch #itecqualified #irishmuasinstagram #makeupinspiration #gossafmetgala #crownkilkenny #maccosmetics #peachesmakeup #hudabeauty #inglot #inglot #metgalachallenge #dolcegabbana #patmcgrath
This is usually the night I stay up super late watching The Met Gala taking in all of the outfits, but because it’s cancelled this year Irish Owned @goss.ie are celebrating the occasion by hosting their own virtual Met Gala for anyone who likes fashion and fancies a bit of fun, here I am wearing “Goss Pink” to mark the occasion 💗 and yes I’m photobombing myself 😂 wearing a Met Gala Worthy Gold Crown in the background by @michelle_kearns_designs 👸🏻 Get Involved as there’s some great prizes up for grabs #gossafmetgala #competition #metgala
The dress that got a ring on my finger that time 💍🙌#gossafmetgala @goss.ie . . . #fashion #style #love #instagood #like #ootd #model #moda #photography #fashionblogger #photooftheday #beautiful #follow #beauty #fashionista #instafashion #art #instagram #cute #picoftheday #happy #makeup #outfit #girl #shopping #lifestyle #followme #design #handmade
Purples & Blacks for my makeup course with the fabulous @mrsmakeup_ie 💜🖤 About time I finally wore this outfit ⏰ . . #makeuplooks #makeupoftheday #mrsmakeup #organza #organzasleeve #organzasilk #newlook #newlookfashion #floralprint #floralpattern #flowercrown #hairbandstyle #purpleeyeshadow #smokeyeye #blueeyes #blondehair #lookoftheday #makeupoftheday #ooftd #GossAFMetGala
So if we were to go to the Met Gala I definitely think we could come up with some incredibly creative outfits but seeing as I’ve only had a few mins to find pics that fit the competition- here goes – what my Met Gala: About Time Style looks like – Colour, clashing, textures, feathers, pearls and heels! @goss.ie @andrewfitzsimons @itsalirose @ash_kholm #gossafmetgala (ps. I hope you don’t mind being in my pic @nadinereid but I didn’t want to chop you out 💓) xxx
{Swipe>>} Living for the #MetGalaChallange so I decided to post some of my fave looks that I’ve illustrated, including @badgalriri wearing @maisonmargiela @zendaya wearing @versace and faustopuglisi (2015) and @ashleygraham wearing @prabalgurung 💜 I cannot wait for the day red carpets return, really missing it! #MetGala #Rihanna #Zendaya #Dune #ashleygraham #prabalgurung #Versace #maisonmargiela #FashionIllustration #redcarpet #FashionIllustrator #togetherathome #Vogue #VogueMagazine #gossafmetgala
Today is usually one of my favourite dates in the fashion calendar to look forward to is the #MetGala with this year being so exciting because it is @metmuseum 150th year. I dream of going to the @metcostumeinstitute when all is safe again and look forward to 2020's postponed #MetGala in October. This year's theme is "About Time: Fashion and Duration" one I was hugely looking forward to by the talented #AndrewBotlon On this first Monday in May I decided to do my first attempt at self portraits in a classic polka dot dress. I get 1950s Dior vibes from the shape but it is so modern at the same time and I know I will have this for years and wear it in different ways. I missed my girls @makeupandmorebylauren and @_katglammakeup_ for my hair and make up but it took me through another day in lockdown. Have a look at @makeupandmorebylauren to see her @kimkardashian Camp inspired look from last year's #metgala! Off to watch The First Monday in May and look at previous year's #MetGala looks #photography #irishphotography #fashionphotography #GossAFMetGala #womenwhophotograph #selfportrait #metgala #firstmondayinmay #abouttimefashionandduration #canonphoto
My look for the @goss.ie and @andrewfitzsimons Met Gala from home competition. This years Met Gala theme was supposed to be ‘About Time ’. I decided to go back to my favourite decade of fashion and take inspiration from the style of the 50s because the trends of this decade are ones that I feel are timeless.♥️ @ash_kholm @itsalirose #gossafmetgala #50sstyle #50shairstyle #50smakeuplook #metgala #victoryrolls #vintage #petermarkhair