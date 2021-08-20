Goss.ie announces Love Island’s Anton Danyluk for live stream event

The Scottish star appeared on the dating show back in 2019

Goss.ie is excited to announce Love Island star Anton Danyluk will join us for our live stream countdown event.

We will be hosting a special show to count down to the finale episode of the hit dating show on Monday, August 23rd.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker will be joined by a host of Irish stars and some of our favourite Love Islanders to discuss everything that happened this season.

Anton appeared on the hit dating show back in 2019, and was a huge hit with viewers.

We will be speaking to the Scottish star about his time in the Love Island villa, what he’s been up to since, and finding out some show secrets.

Also confirmed for the live stream event, which is in partnership with Camile.ie, is Irish Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and 2021 bombshell Chuggs Wallis.

We’ll be announcing more special guests in the coming days, so keep an eye out!

Whether it’s Faye’s rant at Teddy or Jake’s egging on in Casa Amor, we will be talking about the most dramatic moments of this season, and who we think will win the show.

The event will stream live on our YouTube channel from 8pm on Monday August 23rd for everyone to tune in, so make sure to subscribe HERE.

P.S. you can get €5 off your Camile order (through the app or their website) on Monday using the code GOSSLOVE20.

Ad

