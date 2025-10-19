Goss.ie Announces First Ever Goss.ie Beauty Awards – Here’s How To Get Nominated

Ireland’s newest beauty awards are finally here!

From the creators of The Gossies and the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards, Goss.ie is delighted to announce our new premium black-tie gala event, The Goss.ie Beauty Awards (The GossB’s).

Celebrating the biggest and brightest stars of Ireland’s beauty industry, from local salons to nationally recognised beauty brands.

The star-studded event will take place at the stunning Johnstown Estate in Co Meath on Sunday, December 7th. With a well-known celebrity hosting the ceremony. Guests can expect luxury goodie bags, entertainment on the night, a fun drinks reception and a three-course meal.

With 21 categories now open for nomination, we will recognise the best beauty salons and beauty specialists, from Best Skincare Expert to Best Lash Artist. We are giving the spotlight to well-established beauty experts, as well as up-and-coming stars of the Irish beauty industry.

Aside from public nominations, a panel of Beauty Experts will join the Goss.ie judging panel to shortlist the best Irish beauty brand, best Irish beauty product, best Irish Beauty Entrepreneur and more.

Nominations are now open until midnight, Sunday, November 2nd, with voting beginning on Sunday, November 9th.

To purchase tickets, contact sales@goss.ie.

To make a nomination, take a look at the categories below:

People’s Choice – Best Irish Beauty Brand

Best Hair Salon

Best Hairstylist

Best Hair Colour Expert

Best Hair Extension Specialist

Best Barber

Best Celebrity Hair Stylist

Best Skin Clinic

Best Aesthetician

Best Skincare Expert

Best Skincare Therapist

Best Brow Artist

Best Lash Artist

Best Nail Technician

Best Nail Salon

Best Tanning Professional

Best Waxing Specialist

Best Beauty Salon