Goss Cover Star: Miriam Mullins

If you haven’t heard the name Miriam Mullins, then you are definitely not on TikTok.

It’s pretty impossible to be on the hugely popular social media app and to not see this girl’s content.

The Cork native is one of the most followed Irish people on the app, boasting 2.2million TikTok followers, with a further 159k followers on her Instagram account.

Miriam exploded on to the scene seemingly over night, but one thing is clear over five years later – she’s here to stay.

The 29-year-old gained huge traction from her early sketches (she joined the video-sharing app in March 2020).

Smack bang at the beginning of the pandemic, Miriam started with comedy, but as she built a huge, cult online following, she became known for sharing all elements of her personal life, from how she dressed to what makeup she was wearing, to who she was in a relationship with…

Born and raised in the small village of Garryvoe in East Cork, Miriam first started creating content on YouTube when she was studying Creative Digital Media in college.

Like many Irish TikTok stars, the pandemic marked a turning point in Miriam’s life.

Miriam was just 23 when she started creating content on TikTok, churning out six videos a day on the app – which gained her a million followers in the space of a year.

Once branded “the most famous person in Ireland who you’ve probably never heard of”, Miriam went down a hit with the largely Gen Z audience on TikTok, despite technically being a millennial herself (she was born in 1995).

Miriam soon gained nationwide attention and became hugely popular with girls across the country, especially teenage girls.

Her notierty was marked with an appearance on The Late Late Show in 2021 with then host Ryan Tubridy. She then won the award for Newcomer of the Year at The Gossies 2022, our most competitive category.

Since then, she has expanded her reach even further, cementing a name for herself in traditional media with her own show on Cork’s Red FM, and landing a place on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars last year.

Given that Miriam has always shared her entire life online, it’s not a surprise that her entire life has come under scrutiny. Her relationship, in particular, has been the subject of serious speculation over the past few months.

So, as we sit down for our chat in Goss HQ for her cover shoot, I just cut to the chase. I know what our readers want to know, and I know what her followers want to know.

It’s time to address the elephant in the room – but Miriam beats me to it.

“The only thing I’m not going to talk about is me and Tiaan,” she says. “I know people are wondering what’s going on, but we just haven’t said anything yet…”

Miriam is referring to Tiaan Heynes, her longtime partner who proposed to her last April in his native South Africa.

Their engagement news and the actual video of his romantic proposal were all over social media. This was always the norm for Miriam and Tiaan, who used to regularly post content together.

“I know people are wondering what’s going on…”

But in recent months, Tiaan has been absent from Miriam’s social media accounts, leading followers to question whether or not they are actually still together.

During the period of heavy questioning from online users, Miriam addressed his absence, saying she simply wanted to be more private about their relationship.

But it seems her response only added fuel to the fire, and rumours about their relationship started to circulate online.

“People are assuming all these things, not about me, but about Tiaan,” she tells me as we speak about online speculation.

“And that’s what upsets me because I’m the one to put myself out there, not him.”

“We made videos together for a couple of years, and I get that people feel like we owe them an explanation,” she admits.

“But right now, we’re still trying to navigate everything, still trying to figure out what’s going on and all that stuff.”

When asked if she feels it’s time to explain what’s going on to her followers now, she says: “We’re just not ready yet.”

“When you put your relationship online, it’s just really hard,” she admits. “And people are making up mad rumours about me.

“I think people feel like I’m not being genuine. When you post with someone for so long, and then obviously we got engaged, people feel like you owe them an explanation, and I get it.”

It seems that Miriam is in somewhat of a Catch-22 situation with her online audience. I suggest the longer she waits, the more rumours may circulate, as her followers seem to want answers. Miriam agrees.

“People are making up mad rumours about me…”

“And this is the thing, genuinely nothing has happened,” she explains.

“There’s no tea, there’s no drama. We’re literally just going through something at the moment, and we don’t know which way it’s going to go, but that’s the way it is.”

“I don’t think it has to be put out in the public right now, but it’s people that are closest to us and our friends and family are the ones who are there for us and know what’s going on.”

Miriam insists she will explain everything to her followers in the next “two or three months” and admits it has been tough to hold herself back when chatting to her followers online.

“I’m such an open book. I know this sounds weird, but I love sharing my life. And sometimes I do find it hard to come on and be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing this today’. When there’s that wedge there, it’s like a block or something.”

No one can imagine what it’s like to have your life picked apart online, and although Miriam is her usual bubbly self on the day of our shoot — posing in her noughties-themed outfits and laughing in between shots — I can sense that she is carrying a weight on her shoulders.

But as the rumours continue to swirl online, Miriam reveals how she’s learned to “protect her peace” when it comes to reading nasty comments.

“I have this mindset called ‘out of sight, out of mind’. So I read my comments for the first hour because it’s always people who support you and who want to actually interact with you will comment for the first hour. And then after that, I don’t read them at all,” she explains.

“You have to protect your peace”

“There’s obviously some days where you might be having a bit of a bad day, but I just don’t read them. I don’t go on any of those sites. I don’t read any crap about myself because I actually genuinely think it’s a form of self-harm,” she admits.

“If you’re going to go on and read crap about yourself, it’s really bad for the head. You have to protect your peace.”

To this day, Miriam remains one of the most followed Irish people on TikTok, a fact she still finds “really weird”.

“I don’t even think about it half the time. When I see two million (followers), sometimes I’m like, ‘Why do I deserve that?’ Because it happened so fast,” she says.

While she has been plagued by malicious gossip in recent months, the majority of Miriam’s followers are hugely supportive – and her fanbase is truly next-level.

Back in March, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan witnessed this first hand at Sabrina Carpenter’s gig in Dublin’s 3Arena. She joined Miriam and her influencer pal Lauren Whelan for the first night of Sabrina’s sell-out gigs, and both TikTok stars were mobbed by young girls asking for photos.

Every few minutes, Miriam had a tap on the shoulder asking for a photo from mainly teenage and even younger girls, sometimes it was mothers asking Miriam to pose with their daughters, because they were “such huge fans”.

I can see how that might be a little annoying. Can she ever just relax when she’s out? But Miriam insists she “absolutely loves it”.

“To be honest, the only thing that’s annoying is boys. Girls are lovely. I’m really lucky because my audience is primarily girls, teenage girls to girls in their 20s, 30s,” she says.

Although she doesn’t mind stopping for the odd selfie with a fan, Miriam believes parasocial relationships can become “dangerous”.

“People feel like they know so much about you because you share yourself online,” she explains. “I’ve had some weird s**t happen to me over the years. I’ve had people show up in my house and everything.”

Miriam recalls a time two mothers and their daughters followed her home from Tesco in a car, and asked to take a picture with her right outside her house.

“I have no problem meeting people and meeting young girls,” she tells me. “But they full on followed us home and asked ‘can we get a picture?’ And I said, ‘Look, I have no problem taking the picture, but just not outside where I live’. It freaked me out.”

“I’ve had some weird s**t happen to me over the years…”

Miriam grew up in Cork, where she’s still based now, and I’m interested to know if she feels supported by the people in her hometown or a sense of begrudgery – a common feeling towards influencers in Ireland who seem to be “doing well for themselves”.

“I think there definitely is a small-town mentality in Ireland, unfortunately, but I think Dublin is much better. When I come up here, no one gives a s**t like,” she says.

“I’m very lucky where I live, where I go out in my local pub, the girls I play football with, they’re so supportive. They actually don’t care, which is great. I go to my local shop and no one bats an eyelid.”

“But I’m very easy to talk about, that’s what I’ve noticed, especially since I’ve been going out a little bit more. I just noticed that I’m very easy to talk about because I suppose I’m in the public eye.”

“I went in to get my nails done last week and my nail girl told me, ‘You know some of my clients are coming in and they’re saying this about you, and that about you.’ And she’s like, literally f**k off, I’m not giving you any information.”

With so many people talking about her online and in her locality, I ask Miriam how her family feel about her sudden rise to fame.

“Oh my God, they love it,” she laughs. “They prefer more of the mainstream stuff that I do. When I was on Dancing with the Stars, they I loved that, and the radio, they love all that.

“The TikTok stuff, they don’t really get it, but I try to explain to them what it is and stuff, but they know I get other opportunities out of it.”

Miriam’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars in 2024 was arguably one of the biggest opportunities she’s landed as a result of her social media fame.

However, she was disappointingly eliminated in the second vote-off, and her quick exit from the show was a tough pill to swallow.

Production had put her up in an apartment in Dublin, but she had to pack her bags the morning after she was kicked off the show.

“I was eliminated the Sunday night, and I had to be out by Tuesday morning at 10am,” she reveals. “I had the whole day Monday because I had to do press interviews, but I had to be gone out the gap then.”

Despite the disappointment, Miriam tells me: “Honestly, it was the best thing I ever did.”

“I don’t regret it at all. I think the hardest part for me was that we became such a family, and when I wasn’t part of that family and watching them do it, I just missed it.

“It’s so weird, it’s so intense for four weeks, and it’s so much fun, it’s glitz, it’s glam, and your confidence grows… and then it went in the space of 24 hours.

“I literally was like, ‘Oh my God, everyone hates me. No one voted for me’. And then online started getting really bad because people thought all my followers were fake.

“People were like, ‘How can you have two million followers and get eliminated on the second elimination?’”

After receiving such hate about her lack of votes, Miriam now believes that there should be an update to the voting system to accommodate celebrity contestants with a younger fanbase.

“I think the system of the show could be a little bit better. Nobody sends SMS’s anymore. We all use WhatsApp, we all use apps,” she points out.

But voting system aside, Miriam had a feeling she was in trouble when she was put in a Trolls costume for her final dance, as she wanted to move away from being seen as childish.

“The costume was incredible and it was great. But I just had this feeling going into it that it wouldn’t go down well, and I suppose it didn’t really,” Miriam admits.

“But it’s all a learning curve, and it taught me to just put my foot down a little bit more. Because they told me that people in the past have really put down their foot about stuff, and they’d be like okay grand and they’d change it for them.”

I ask if Miriam being portrayed with a “childish” image is something she has struggled with.

While she is turning thirty this December, her audience is largely made up of young girls.

Miriam points out that she never really mentions her age online and admits that she looks a lot younger than she is.

“This comes back to the whole me and Tiaan situation,” she admits. “This is something I’ve never said, but I definitely felt like the only way that I could move into that [being seen as an adult] is if I got married and I had kids…”

“And I just had to pause and be like, am I actually ready for this? And I wasn’t. I was letting other people’s opinions get to what actually I wanted. And in five years time, if I was there with kids… like I do want kids eventually, but I just don’t think I’m ready at the moment.”

“I just had to pause and be like, am I actually ready for this? And I wasn’t”

After realising she may not be ready for marriage and kids just yet, Miriam says she has been focusing on her career and future opportunities. That includes launching her very own brand.

Miriam is currently working on launching her own sleepwear brand – which will include luxury dressing gowns, pyjamas, and in a clever nod to her social media content, a ‘Get Ready With Me’ kit.

Right now, she’s ironing out the details with manufacturers and speaking to investors. Knowing what I know about influencer brands in Ireland, this could be a game changer for Miriam financially.

“It’s still early days, but I want to do it right,” she says.

“I don’t want to just bring out something because I know what people are like as well when it comes to influencers bringing out brands, they’ll try and find anything to nitpick.”

Miriam is hoping to launch the brand this time next year, and I have no doubt it will be a success. Once it’s done right, most influencer-led brands sell out in their first drop.

While there is so much opportunity working as an influencer (Miriam jetted to Mexico just a few weeks ago on a press trip with Benefic Cosmetics, for example), it’s also no secret that influencer work is a fickle business, and it’s not the most stable career path.

And that’s exactly why Miriam added a more traditional media strand to her working life.

In 2023 the redhead joined Cork’s Red FM, where she now hosts her own show on Sundays.

Clearly she’s now caught the radio bug as Miriam tells me her ultimate goal is to work for the national broadcaster, RTÉ.

“I’d love to work for 2FM, that’s the end goal with radio”

“I’d love to work for 2FM, that’s the end goal with radio. Because I think with RTÉ 2FM, you get a lot of other opportunities to do other presenting jobs,” she says.

Last year, RTÉ issued a public call out for new 2FM presenters, and I ask Miriam if she threw her name in the hat.

“I was actually thinking about it,” she confesses. “The only reason why I didn’t is, not that I wasn’t ready for it, but I had only a year and a half of radio experience under my belt.”

“And not that I think someone else deserves it, but it’s easy for me to go and apply and get it because I’m an influencer or whatever,” she admits.

“I just wanted someone to get it who really deserves it, if that makes sense. Demi Isaac, she’s from Cork. She’s been doing radio for five years, and I’m so happy for her that she got it because she deserves it and she’s been on radio for a long time. I listen to her every Saturday in Cork.

“I know Dan Healy [the Head of 2FM], I was told I could email him, but I just don’t want to because I suppose I don’t want to get an opportunity that someone else has worked so hard for,” she admits.

“That’s just the way I am. And there was a lot going on at that time in my personal life, I just didn’t feel like it was the right thing.”

“There was a lot going on at that time In my personal life”

Miriam admits if the opportunity came up again in six months time, she’d grab it with both hands — but for now, she’s happy on the path she is on.

“I’d love to continue influencing for as long as I can, to be honest, because I just really enjoy it,” she says. “Just in the hope that other opportunities might come from it, because so far I’ve already gotten really good opportunities.”

It seems to come from left field, but Miriam confesses she has always wanted to star in a panto, so could we be seeing her on stage next Christmas?.

“I did acting and musical theatre growing up. That’s actually what I wanted to do,” she smiles.

“I think as well with acting, I like that you can play a character and it’s not you. So people aren’t judging you, they’re judging the character that you’re playing, which is nice for a change.”

Miriam speaks with such excitement and ambition when she mentions her career. Whether it’s on stage, behind the camera, or on the air waves, I know Miriam will get to where she wants to be.

I’ve spent hours with her now in Goss HQ for her cover shoot, and she is such a natural in front of the camera.

But it’s her “anything goes” attitude that comes as such a welcome surprise. Miriam is humble and hard working, she understands the job, and she’s happy to do what it takes to get the right shot.

Some stars arrive to shoots with an entourage in tow, but Miriam showed up by herself, with no airs and graces, and very open to trying out every look, and every pose that we wanted (eg covering her breasts with two gigantic lollipops).

We have covered so much ground during our chat, and as we’re wrapping up for the day I ask Miriam about the future, and what she would like that to look like.

Where would she incision herself in five years?

Miriam smiles as she admits she’d love to be an established presenter and own a house in her native county, Cork.

Although she has considered moving to Dublin in the past, the TikTok star says home is where the heart is for now. Unless an exciting job called for her to move to the big smoke (RTÉ perhaps).

“I don’t know if the city life would be for me. But if an opportunity came up that I’d have to move there, I definitely would,” she admits.

“I just love being grounded where I’m from. I play GAA, my friends are there, I live by the beach, and I really like that,” she admits.

Our interview has come to an end after a long day of shooting, and I really appreciate how refreshingly honest she has been throughout our chat.

As she walks away I hope that Miriam knows the positive affect she’s having on young girls. She has had the courage to press pause on her life plans to work on herself, it’s a great message to send to other young women out there.

Miriam has thrown out the rule book for her life, and I think that’s what makes her an amazing role model.

SHOOT CREDITS

Creative Director: Alexandra Ryan

Interview By: Kendra Becker

Photos & Video: Claire Boshell

Styling: Laura Mullett (assisted by Rachel Fitzpatrick)

Hair & Makeup: Jordan Reddy

