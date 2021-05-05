Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly responds to reports she’s joining Love Island

The 21-year-old is a model and a fashion student

Holly Ramsay has responded to reports claiming she’s joining Love Island.

While the line-up for the upcoming season of the hit dating show has yet to be announced, a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

The latest rumoured contestant is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s 21-year-old daughter Holly, who is a model and a fashion student.

A source told The Sun: “Holly is the big signing – she’s the one they really wanted to get. It’s taken months of talks but Holly’s committed to it.”

“She’s a very exciting addition to the cast and will be a massive hit with the viewers.”

“Holly’s been brought up to work hard, show respect and not to rely on her dad’s celebrity,” the insider explained.

“She’s finding her own way and will be successful in her own right.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy) However, Holly has since shut down the reports. She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Thanks for all the lovely messages, but no, I’m definitely not appearing on Love Island.” The 2021 series of Love Island will kick off in Mallorca this July, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19. Laura Whitmore is expected to return as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.