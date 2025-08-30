Gordon Ramsay reveals cancer scare after undergoing operation

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he recently underwent surgery to remove a patch of skin cancer from his face.

The celebrity chef, 58, shared the news on Instagram as he posted photos of his stitched-up face.

He captioned the post: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!”

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️,” he added, before joking, “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund……”

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), which develops in the top layer of the skin, is usually caused by sun damage.

Gordon was inundated with messages of support from concerned fans and followers, who wished him well.

One fan wrote: “So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this ❤️.”

Cancer Research UK also commented: “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun ❤️ Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously ☀️.”

A third user added: “We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay!”