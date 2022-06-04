Gordon Ramsay pokes fun at rumours his daughter is set to enter the Love Island villa

Gordon Ramsay has poked fun at rumours his daughter, Holly Ramsay, is set to enter the Love Island villa this summer.

On Friday, the 22-year-old shared a picture of herself in a pool wearing an orange floral bikini.

Holly tagged her location as being in Rock in Cornwall, and captioned the post: “Pool party for 1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

In the comment section, the celebrity chef teased his daughter by writing: “I thought you were off to Love Island? @hollyramsayy.”

Before the 2021 series of Love Island started, rumours were rife that Holly was set to join the show – however, the blonde beauty never entered the villa.

A source previously told The Sun: “Holly is the big signing – she’s the one they really wanted to get. It’s taken months of talks but Holly’s committed to it.”

“She’s a very exciting addition to the cast and will be a massive hit with the viewers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

At the time, Holly shut down the reports on her Instagram Story by writing: “Thanks for all the lovely messages, but no, I’m definitely not appearing on Love Island.”

The 22-year-old has reportedly been approached by show bosses “many times”, but has turned them down.

In fact, Gordon’s rep previously told the UK Mirror that Holly “has no interest in joining the show.”

This year, football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is confirmed to appear on the show, along with ten other sexy singletons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEMMA (@gemowen_1)

Speaking to ITV, Gemma’s footballer father said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud.”

“It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you’ve got to be supportive.”

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don’t watch it and you just hear snippets, but she assures me it’s not as bad as I think.”

Michael described his daughter as a “sensible girl”, adding: “It’s quite a big thing and whatever she wants to do, you have to be supportive and I think I’ve given her a decent enough grounding to be respectful.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.