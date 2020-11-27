Gordon D’Arcy and wife Aoife announce birth of third child

Gordon D’Arcy and his wife Aoife have announced the birth of their third child, a daughter named Meadow.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the former Irish rugby star posted a photo of him holding their newborn.

He captioned the post: “Delighted to welcome our daughter Meadow into the world.”

“A huge thanks to the staff @_TheNMH who have been absolutely amazing.”

The couple, who are already parents to Soleil, 5, and Lennon, 4, found out they were expecting during lockdown.

During an interview with the Sunday Independent back in August, Aoife said: “I am due at the beginning of December so we will have a Christmas baby, which will just be lovely, and please God there will be no second wave.”

“It is just lovely to have good news to give to people after all the madness.”

Gordon married former Miss Ireland Aoife at St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan back in 2012, and they hosted their reception at the lavish Castle Leslie.