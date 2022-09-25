We have some good news for fans of The Crown.

During Netflix’s Tudum global fan event on Saturday, the streaming giant confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth series of the historical drama will launch on November 9.

The upcoming series will see Dominic West star as Prince Charles, who recently became the King, and Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess Diana.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Helena Bonham Carter.

The upcoming fifth season will launch just over two months after the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Filming for season 6 of The Crown was briefly halted following the death of the Queen.

Rufus Kampa will portray a young Prince William from the age of 15 in season 6, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy has been cast as Will’s future wife Kate Middleton.