Good news for fans of Tell Me Lies on Hulu and Disney+

Tell Me Lies, the steamy new series that’s taken the internet by storm, has been renewed for a second season.

The Hulu drama, which is available to watch on Disney+ in Ireland, is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering.

The official synopsis reads: “Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over 8 years.”

“When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.”

“Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives but the lives of everyone around them.”

The first season of Tell Me Lies is set during Lucy’s freshman year at Baird College in New York from 2007-2008.

However, the series also sticks to the book by time-jumping to 2015 and the wedding of Lucy’s friends, Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook), years after Lucy’s relationship with Stephen ended.

Tell Me Lies, which is produced by actress Emma Roberts, has received rave reviews since it premiered, and fans are already begging for a season two after the first season ended on a major cliffhanger.

See how viewers are reacting to the series below:

Stephen from #TellMeLies is making Nate from #Euphoria look like a saint ! This show is the most toxic gaslight and f**ked up show I’ve ever seen which means I thoroughly enjoyed it !! I need a season 2 now !!! pic.twitter.com/LHopg8cgn9 — A🤍 (@TheAleah26) November 3, 2022

#TellMeLies has the most unremarkable unlikable characters i seen in a series in a long time but i cant stop watching it, maybe im the problem — ya mammy hoe! (@watchwmeh) October 19, 2022

Tell Me Lies on Hulu is the most toxic tv show I have ever seen. The finale made me feel so sick. Can’t wait for season 2! #TellMeLies — Kara Shaw (@klshaw2019) October 26, 2022