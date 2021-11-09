Good news for fans of Squid Game

Netflix’s hit show Squid Game is set to return for a second season, according to the show’s creator.

The first season of the Korean drama series follows a group of 456 broke people recruited to compete in a series of children’s game to win a $40 million cash prize.

However, as the plot unfolds contestants learn the competition is much more sinister than they realized, it’s a case of play or die.

In an interview with Associated Press, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

“So I will promise you this… Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”