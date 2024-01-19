Good news for fans of Emily In Paris

Fans of Emily In Paris will be delighted to know that they’ve finally started production on season four of the hit Netflix series.

After almost a year of delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the cast has officially reunited to film the much-anticipated new season.

Season four has been a long time coming, as the third instalment was released in December 2022, and it ended on a major cliffhanger…

The show’s lead actress Lily Collins confirmed the production of season four on Instagram today.

Alongside a selfie of her holding a script for the first episode, she wrote: “Did someone say Saison Quatre?!”

“Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”

The actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, which follows an American marketing executive living in the City Of Love.

During Netflix’s 2023 global TUDUM fan event, Lily revealed Emily will be taking a trip to Rome in the upcoming season.

After recapping on some of the biggest talking points from season three, Lily said: “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season.

“Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday,” she teased.

She also said fans can expect “more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama” in the upcoming season.

A release date for Emily In Paris season 4 has not yet been confirmed.

But with filming expected to end in April, there’s a chance we could have new episodes of Emily In Paris later this year.