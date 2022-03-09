Good news for fans of Bridgerton, as the official trailer for the show’s second season is coming out later today.

Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley).

The official Bridgerton Twitter account tweeted on Tuesday evening: “Dear Readers, obeying Her Majesty’s orders is not a burden when the task at hand is so sweet.”

“The trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 shall make it’s debut, and your Queen commands all of you to view.”

When one fan asked what time the trailer would be released, the Bridgerton account replied: “Dear Reader, what kind of author would I be if I did not keep at least some secrets to myself?”

Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh, Jessica Madsen, Golda Rosheuvel and Ruby Barker will all reprise their roles for the second season.

Sadly, Regé-Jean Page will not return as the Duke of Hastings, but he will still be referred to in the show.

Charitha Chandran, Calam Lynch, Shelley Conn, and Rupert Young also join the cast for the new season.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 25.

It has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, so fans of the show have a lot to look forward to.

Check out the official teaser for season two below: