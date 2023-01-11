Golden Globes: Colin Farrell calls out Barry Keoghan for ‘eating his cornflakes’ during Best Actor acceptance speech

Colin Farrell hilariously called out Barry Keoghan at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Irish actor picked up the Best Actor award during Tuesday night’s ceremony for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

During his acceptance speech, the Dubliner scolded his co-star for “eating his cornflakes” while they were filming the dark-comedy.

He said: “Barry, when you are sharing a house with an actor you are working with, a word of advice Barry.”

“Don’t eat his crunchy nut cornflakes and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. You should never send a man to work on an empty belly.”

The camera then panned to Barry, who laughed along with the audience.

Barry and his co-star Brendan Gleeson were up for Best Supporting Actor on the night, but they missed out on the award to Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan.

Soak in the WIN! Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell! ✨😌 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/TDgxB9rPZy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Colin also paid tribute to Brendan in his acceptance speech, saying: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.”

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.”

“I’m not saying I even got there, but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

He also thanked director Martin McDonagh, who won the award for Best Screenplay.

Enjoy every second of it, Martin McDonagh. Congratulations on your 👏 WIN 👏 for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for the film @banshees_movie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PMrNx62RxE — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Colin said: “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man.”

He described the London-Irish filmmaker as his “dance partner” who “changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days”.

The 46-year-old concluded his speech with a message for his sons James and Henry, saying: “I love you so much.”

The Banshees of Inisherin also won the award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. Check out the full list of winners here.

.@banshees_movie WINS the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! Congratulations on your big WIN tonight! 🥳 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DLrvYVx5pr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023