Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin lands eight nominations

It’s a great day for the Irish, as the nominees for the Golden Globes 2023 have been announced.

Irish actors Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon all received nominations for their roles in the The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Martin McDonagh directed film is also up for Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Colin and Brendan play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (played by Kerry), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

Brendan’s son Domhnall also received a Golden Globe nomination today for his role in The Patient.

