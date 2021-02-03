The ceremony will take place on February 28

Golden Globes 2021: The FULL list of nominees

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes have been announced, ahead of the awards ceremony later this month.

Announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson this afternoon, the nominees include Irish actor Brendan Gleeson for his role in The Comey Rule.

Irish animated film Wolfwalkers has also received a nod, and Irish drama Normal People is up for Best Television Limited Series.

Irish actor Paul Mescal missed out on a nod for his role in the popular drama, but his British co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated for her role as Marianne.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles on February 28th, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Tina will be live from the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan, while Amy presents the show from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music

The Prom (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mank (Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from ‘The Life Ahead’ (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from ‘One Night in Miami’ (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from ‘The United States vs. Billie Holliday’ (Hulu)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)