Gogglebox star tipped for upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here

Gogglebox star tipped for upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me...

Tom Malone Jr has been tipped to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here.

The TV personality rose to fame on Gogglebox, but quit the popular show earlier this year.

According to Ladbrokes, the Manchester native is tipped at 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb – which will be filmed at Gwrych Castle later this year.

A spokesperson from Ladbrokes told the Daily Star: “Tom Malone Jr could be about to follow in Scarlett Moffatt’s footsteps, with a stint in North Wales looking increasingly likely later this year.”

Scarlett Moffatt, who also shot to fame on Gogglebox, was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celeb back in 2016.

Tom confirmed his departure from Gogglebox via Instagram earlier this year.

He wrote at the time: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.” “I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.” “I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid. PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday,” he added. Irish stars Una Healy, Maura Higgins and Greg O’Shea have also been hotly tipped for I’m A Celeb 2021 – along with MMA star Conor McGregor, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, and former England footballer John Barnes.