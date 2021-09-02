Gogglebox Ireland stars devastate fans by announcing their departure from the show

Cavan twins Fergal and Neal Tully have announced their departure from Gogglebox Ireland, leaving fans devastated.

The popular programme returned to Virgin Media on Wednesday night, and fans were quick to notice the Tully brothers were missing from the episode.

Fergal then took to Twitter to confirm they wouldn’t be on the new season.

It’s with a heavy heart to announce that myself and Neal will not be on gogglebox in the near future. I could not bring myself to watch tonight as it’s like watching your ex shifting your best buddy in the local nightclub. #seeyalater #GoggleboxIRL #tullytwins — fergaltully (@fergaltully1) September 1, 2021

He wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart to announce that myself and Neal will not be on Gogglebox in the near future.”

“I could not bring myself to watch tonight as it’s like watching your ex shifting your best buddy in the local nightclub. #seeyalater #GoggleboxIRL #tullytwins.”

The Cavan farmers made their debut on the show back in 2016, and quickly became a firm favourite with viewers thanks to their hilarious commentary.

Fans took to Twitter to share their devastation over the news, and wished the twins well.

One viewer wrote: “Really sorry to hear that, I just thought you weren’t on tonight. Ye were brilliant, I will miss ye.”

Another tweeted: “Ah no, sorry to hear that and you will be missed. Some greats laughs and very funny moments #googleboxirl.”

A third fan replied: “Sad to see. Gogglebox just won’t be the same again. Ye were the true voice of rural Ireland #GoggleboxIRL.”