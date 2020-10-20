Gogglebox Ireland announce major cast changes due to new restrictions

Virgin Media Television has confirmed a number of changes to the cast of ‘Gogglebox Ireland’, as Covid-19 restrictions impact production.​

Over the final two episodes, a number of cast members will be missing from the show, due to a new ban on household visits.

This week, we’ll begin to see the effects of the new rules as we’ll be seeing less of The Cabra Girls and none of David & John.

The final episode, which airs next week, will proceed without Barbara & Janet in Donegal, Tracie & Anita in The Liberties, and The Tully twins in Cavan.

There will be a reduced line up from The Cabra Girls of just Gráinne and Ashley, and the new Lucan family will only be represented by Gary and Lariche.

Commenting on the new changes, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland, David Noble said: “It’s such a shame that we have to tweak the cast so close to the end of the series.”

“They will be greatly missed but we are delighted that this show can be kept on the road for two more weeks and more than confident that our remaining cast will deliver the usual hour of midweek joy that is Gogglebox Ireland.”

Gogglebox Ireland airs tomorrow night, Wednesday 21st October, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

The final episode of the series will air on Wednesday, 28th October, at a later time of 10pm.