Glow Up Ireland judges reveal what it’s REALLY like to work with Maura Higgins

The Love Island star is the host of RTÉ's new series

Glow Up Ireland judges reveal what it’s REALLY like to work with...

Glow Up Ireland judges Cathyanne Mac Allister and Emma O’Byrne have revealed Maura Higgins is “hilarious” to work with.

The two makeup artists will judge Glow Up Ireland, presented by Maura Higgins, which kicks off on RTE2 tonight.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of the show’s premiere, Cathyanne and Emma recalled “crying laughing” with the reality star on set.

Emma said: “I didn’t know a lot about her to begin with but she’s a really sweet girl. She swears a lot in her bloopers, we know this I think from Love Island.”

“She was great with the makeup artists as well, she was really kind to them. If they were feeling down or if any of them were crying she showed a lot of empathy and she made them laugh a lot.”

“She made all of us laugh, she is a funny girl,” she confessed.

Emma has been working as a make-up artist for 20 years, travelling the world working with big names such as Charlotte Tilbury, Victoria Secret, Gucci and Versace. Emma has also worked with the British Royal Family, making up both Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. Cathyanne Mac Allister, the other big name judge, agreed with Emma on Maura’s sense of humour. She said: “Yeah I had a hilarious time with her, she’s got a great sense of humour, great sense of repertoire as well and we had times literally where we were crying laughing.” Ad The judge has 35 years experience in the industry, working with with massive design houses including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Dolce and Gabbana. Cathyanne also revealed that she and Maura had a secret game where they would interrupt each other on set. She said: “I would cough to throw her off. I said to her I was aware actors in theatre turn their back to the crowd and make their other actor, who’s facing outward, laugh by making faces.” Ad “I said but in this case there’s so many cameras that we can’t do that. The first opportunity she got she started it, she coughed.” “I just thought oh she thinks I’m really a polite elderly makeup artist, she’s going to go DOWN,” Cathaynne laughed. “It was hilarious, and she took it really really well. She got totally thrown, forgot her words, but she took it super well and I always love that about somebody who has a great great sense of humour.”

Glow Up Ireland starts this Thursday, September 2 on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The show, hosted by Love Island star Maura Higgins, will see makeup artists compete to win the title of Ireland’s next makeup star.

Industry legends Cathyanne Mac Allister and Emma O’Byrne will judge the ten talented makeup artists who are battling it out for the title.

Meet all 10 of the contestants HERE.