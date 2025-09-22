Global superstar Harry Styles shocks fans as he runs Berlin Marathon under fake name – with impressive finish time

Global superstar Harry Styles shocked fans over the weekend after he was spotted running in the Berlin Marathon, finishing with an impressive time.

The 31-year-old, who is well-known for his time in One Direction, ran the event alongside about 55,000 other competitors on what is arguably the fastest marathon course in the world.

The singer reportedly wore sunglasses and a headband while running under the nickname Sted Sarandos, finishing in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds, which is a highly sought-after sub-three-hour time.

The former member of One Direction, who finished the Tokyo Marathon in March in 3 hours, 24 minutes, and 7 seconds, has significantly improved with this time.

His accomplishment was swiftly celebrated by his fans, who took to social media comments, referring to him as “an icon” and “so impressive.”

Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner over 200 meters at the Paralympic Games, took to Instagram to share a photo with the popstar, writing: “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!! 😂 #berlinmarathon”

The marathon news comes shortly after the former One Direction star hit the headlines after being spotted with Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz.

The pair appeared to have taken a huge step in their relationship last week, as they are reported to be enjoying their “fun and fresh” romance.

The pair first sparked dating rumours last month, after they were photographed enjoying a stroll through Rome.

Sources have since told Page Six that the couple is “no mere fling,” following reports they were “merely hooking up.”

In photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, the Hollywood couple appeared to take their romance to the next level, as they enjoyed lunch with Zoë’s famous father, Lenny Kravitz.

The pair were photographed, holding hands as they made their way into Sant Ambroeus in NYC‘s West Village for lunch.

The actress looked chic as she rocked a slip skirt with flats, as Harry styled smart trousers and a white top.