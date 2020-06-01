Glenda Gilson shows off growing baby bump

Glenda Gilson has showed off her growing baby bump – weeks after announcing her second pregnancy.

The Ireland AM presenter is expecting baby number two in October with husband Rob McNaughton.

Sharing a sweet new family photo on her Instagram page, Glenda wrote: “The boys 💙💙”.

View this post on Instagram The boys 💙💙 A post shared by Glenda Gilson (@glendagilson) on Jun 1, 2020 at 2:47am PDT

In the picture Glenda and Rob look happier than ever, while their son Bobby looks adorable in red dungarees.

Wearing a simple black string top and jeans, Glenda showed off her neat bump as she smiled at her two boys.

