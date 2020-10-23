Glenda Gilson reassures ‘worried’ expectant mothers – as she shares her hospital experience

The presenter gave birth to her second child on Wednesday

Glenda Gilson has reassured “worried” expectant mothers, as she shared her hospital experience on Instagram.

The Virgin Media presenter welcomed her second child, a son named Danny, with her husband Rob MacNaughton on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday morning, Glenda told her pregnant followers not to freak out about giving birth during lockdown.

Speaking to the camera from her hospital bed, Glenda said: “A lot of you moms-to-be have been on to me freaking out, worried, about coming in to have your baby – don’t be.”

“I’m in the Coombe so I’ll only speak about my experience here. The nurses and doctors are so professional, all masked up, playing by the rules, just brilliant. Can’t complain about that,” she explained.

“Rob has been allowed in everyday from 2-4.30pm, which is great. It is a bit weird looking out the window and seeing hundreds of men queuing up outside, it’s like something from back in the day, it’s weird.”

“But it’s fine once they come in, everything is normal,” Glenda said. “Obviously when I came in Rob had to drop me at the door, I was gonna say throw me at the door, pretty much, bag and all, and I was on my own from there.”

“But once I was in labour he was allowed in and he was allowed stay afterwards for an hour. So all is fine, don’t be freaking out.”

Glenda added: “I know you first time moms have been on your own pretty much throughout all of this, but don’t worry your baby will be with you soon, so best of luck!”

Glenda and Rob also share a son named Bobby, who they welcomed in October 2018.