Glenda Gilson announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Rob MacNaughton

Glenda Gilson has announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Rob MacNaughton.
Confirming the news on Instagram, the TV presenter shared a gorgeous photo with Rob and their son Bobby.
Glenda wrote: “Myself @robmacnaughton & Bobby (even though he doesn’t know it yet) are delighted that we’re expecting a baby in October.”
“Thank you to everyone for all their beautiful wishes 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #babyonboard,” she added.
