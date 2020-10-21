The presenter has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Rob MacNaughton

Glenda Gilson announces birth of second child

Glenda Gilson has announced the birth of her second child – a son named Danny.

The TV presenter welcomed a baby boy with her husband Rob MacNaughton on Wednesday morning.

The couple already share a son named Bobby, who was born in October 2018.

Announcing their baby boy’s arrival on her Instagram Story, Glenda shared a sweet photo of her holding their son in hospital.

She captioned the post: “Our little boy arrived safe and well this morning.”

Glenda also announced the happy news on her Instagram feed, by sharing a photo of her newborn son wearing a dinosaur-themed baby grow.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world little man! Danny Mac arrived early this morning, safe & well and made sure he didn’t steal his big brothers birthday 💕💕💕💕 @robmacnaughton.”