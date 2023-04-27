Glen Powell ‘splits’ from Gigi Paris after three years together

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have reportedly split after three years together.

The couple, who started dating back in 2019, were first spotted together in January 2020 when they were holidaying in Punta Mita, Mexico.

A source has told People magazine: “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times.”

“”They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out,” the source continued.

“Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Glen was filming Anyone But You with his co-star Sydney Sweeney] they both decided to break up for good.”

It comes after Gigi unfollowed Glen on Instagram.

The model also shared a video via Instagram, and cryptically wrote: “know your worth & onto the next.”

There has been speculation that Glen grew close to his Anyone But You co-star Sydney in Australia.

The rumours were fuelled when Gigi unfollowed the actress on Instagram.

Another source has since rubbished these rumours, telling People magazine: “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back.”

“This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up. He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.”

The insider added of Glen and Sydney’s rumoured chemistry: “They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy! It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.'”

“It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.”

The first source agreed: “It wasn’t about infidelity.”

“She’s on different coasts modelling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”