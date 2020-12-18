Glen Hansard and host of famous faces help raise funds for charity on The Late Late Show

The musicians helped raise an incredible amount of money

Glen Hansard and host of famous faces help raise funds for charity...

Glen Hansard and a host of famous faces helped raise over €1million for the Simon Community on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

On Christmas Eve back in 2010, Glen took to Grafton Street with an ensemble of well-known musician friends to raise money for Ireland’s homeless, a tradition that he’s kept going ever since.

Sadly, the annual Christmas Eve busk won’t take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Glen decided to bring the event to The Late Late Show.

So how did @Glen_Hansard come up with the idea for the traditional Christmas Eve busk for @SimonCommunity ten years ago? This sounds like a real bit of Christmas magic. 🤩🎄✨

During the show, viewers were asked to donate online at SimonBusk.ie, as they were treated to performances from U2’s Bono and The Edge, and Imelda May.

The star-studded guest list also included Hozier, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Shane MacGowan, Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O, Declan O’Rourke, Lisa O’Neill, and Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan.

Host Ryan Tubridy also interviewed special guest Philip Powell, who was staying in a hostel when he struck up a friendship with Glen and became a staple performer at the Grafton Street busk.

Philip also spoke about his experiences of being homeless on and off for two decades.