Authorities are searching for the actress after her son was found alone on a boat in the middle of a lake

Glee stars share their concerns for Naya Rivera after she’s reported missing

A host of Glee stars have shared their concerns for Naya Rivera – after she was reported missing.

Authorities found Naya’s 4-year-old son Josey alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru in Southern California on Wednesday, with the actress nowhere to be found.

Heather Morris, who played Naya’s girlfriend and best friend on Glee, has since pleaded for her safe return on Instagram.

“We need all the prayers we can to get Naya back home to us,” Heather shared on her Instagram Story. “We need your love and light.”

Fellow Glee actor Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, also addressed the news by simply tweeting: “Praying.”

Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on Glee, shared a link to a news article about his co-star, adding: “Oh God… mercy… please…”

Vanessa Lengies, who starred as Sugar Motta in season 3 of the show, wrote: “I love her. I love you. Holding you tight.”

Irish co-star Damien McGinty also tweeted: “Sick to my stomach. Please pray.”

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏 — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 9, 2020

Sick to my stomach. Please pray. 🙏 https://t.co/DagBfjP3Qj — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 9, 2020

According to TMZ, police initiated a search for the actress and her son Josey after they failed to return a rental boat after the three hours she had paid for.

Naya’s son was later found sleeping on the boat wearing a life jacket, but his mother was nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement sources have claimed Josey told police his mother had jumped in the water, but didn’t come back up.

A local sheriff has since said Naya is “presumed dead”.

Wednesday’s search was suspended due to nightfall, but it’s expected to resume on Thursday shortly after sunrise.

Naya shares Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, who she divorced in 2018.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.