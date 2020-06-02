Glee star Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making her life ‘a living hell’ on set

The actress spoke out after Lea showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life “a living hell” on set.

The 28-year-old made the accusation after Lea, who played Rachel Berry in Glee, showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement – following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Taking to Twitter, Lea tweeted: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Samantha, who played Jane Hayward in Glee, then re-posted Lea’s tweet and wrote: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.” [sic]

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…,” she added.

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, who also starred in Glee, reacted to the tweet in support of Samantha.

Samantha appeared in Glee’s final season, and starred in 11 episodes.

