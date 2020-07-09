Glee star Naya Rivera declared missing – after 4-year-old son found alone on a boat

The actress' son has been found alive and well

Naya Rivera has been declared missing, after authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru in Southern California on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, police initiated a search for the actress and her four-year-old son Josey after they failed to return a rental boat after the three hours she had paid for.

Naya’s son was later found sleeping on the boat wearing a life jacket, but his mother was nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement sources have claimed Josey told police his mother had jumped in the water, but didn’t come back up.

Wednesday’s search was suspended due to nightfall, but it’s expected to resume on Thursday shortly after sunrise.

Naya shares Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, who she divorced in 2018.

The actress is best known for her role as Santana in Glee, which aired from 2009 – 2015.

