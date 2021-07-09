Glee star Heather Morris debuts tattoo tribute to Naya Rivera on first anniversary of her death

It's been one year since the actress tragically died

Heather Morris has debuted her tattoo tribute to Naya Rivera on the first anniversary of her death.

Thursday marked one year since the actress tragically drown at Lake Piru in Southern California.

Naya and Heather played high school cheerleaders turned love interests, Santana and Brittany, on Glee – which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Taking to Instagram on July 8, Heather posted an emotional tribute to Naya, and shared a video of her getting a tattoo on her arm.

She captioned the post: “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera.”

“I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.”

“Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

Heather also shared a close-up snap of her new ink on her Instagram Story.

The actress had “tomorrow is not promised” tattooed on her forearm – which was one of Naya’s final tweets.

Just days before her tragic death, Naya shared a photo of herself on Twitter, alongside the caption: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing.”

“make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020