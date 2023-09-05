Glee star Damian McGinty and wife Anna expecting first child together

Glee star Damian McGinty and his wife Anna are expecting their first child together.

The Dancing with the Stars 2023 finalist and the American actress, who tied the knot 2019, took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news.

They wrote: “Baby Girl McGinty coming in March!!! we are so excited.”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, with influencer James Patrice writing: “Aaah congrats!! Xx”

Paralympian Ellen Keane wrote: “Amazing! Congratulations!”

Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian added: “This is gorgeous. Congratulations you guys.”

Damian shot to fame after winning season one of the Glee Project in 2011.

The Derry native then landed full-time a role on Glee as Rory Flanagan, and he starred on the hit TV show for three years.