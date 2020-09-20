Giuliana Rancic forced to skip E!’s Emmy red carpet show after testing positive for COVID-19

E! host Giuliana Rancic has been forced to skip E!’s Emmy red carpet show – after testing positive for coronavirus.

The US presenter had been announced as co-headliner alongside Vivica A. Fox for the live coverage on Sunday night.

E! announced the news via a video message from Guiliana, who admitted that her husband Bill and her son Duke all tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” she said in the video.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

“As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that.”

“But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”